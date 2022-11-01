NASHVILLE — Tusculum University quarterback Tre Simmons has been named the College Football Offensive Player of the Week as selected by the Tennessee Sportswriters Association (TSWA).

Simmons, a sophomore from Tampa, Florida, accounted for four touchdowns to lead Tusculum to a 49-14 South Atlantic Conference win over Erskine College last Saturday. The TU signal caller went 20-for-29 for 289 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions. He ran for 40 yards on nine carries while also hauling in a 20-yard touchdown catch. He completed TD tosses covering 52, 35 and 49 yards.

Simmons has passed for 1,933 yards this season, which is tops in the South Atlantic Conference and 33rd in the country. His 214.8 passing yards per game average leads the SAC and is 41st in NCAA Division II. He also leads the league in touchdown passes (17 – 24th in NCAA II), completions per game (16.44 cpg – 45th in NCAA II), points responsible for per game (13.3 ppg – 40th in NCAA II) and total offense (245.6 ypg – 37th in NCAA II).

The Pioneers are 8-1 overall for the first time in program history and have won their last six games. TU is ranked sixth in the NCAA II Super Region 2 Poll and the Pioneers’ victory total (8) are tied for the third-most in a season.

Tusculum will travel to Mars Hill (6-2, 6-1 SAC) on Saturday for a 1 p.m. with the winner claiming the SAC Mountain Division title and a berth in next week’s SAC Championship Game. The Pioneers have won six straight games and are ranked sixth in the latest NCAA Super Region 2 Poll.