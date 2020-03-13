SEC suspends spring sports, Tennessee postpones Orange & White football game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The SEC is suspending all athletics activities, including competitions, team and individual practices, meetings and other organized gatherings through at least April 15.

Beyond that, Tennessee’s Chevrolet Orange & White football game will not be played on April 18. The status of the game will be determined at a later date.

The NCAA Rowing Championships, scheduled to be hosted by the University of Tennessee and take place in Oak Ridge from May 29-31, have been canceled as well.

For the health and safety of all involved, the SEC is prohibiting its coaches from conducting off-campus recruiting activities or hosting prospective student-athletes on official or unofficial campus visits at this time.

Tennessee Director of Athletics Phillip Fulmer released the following statement on Friday, March 13.

“The past several days have been filled with uncertainty and have presented unique and challenging circumstances. A growing public health crisis has led to difficult but necessary decisions. I personally am grateful for the courageous leadership of Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey, UT Chancellor Plowman and the rest of our conference presidents, chancellors and ADs. Dialogue is ongoing. We are all in uncharted territory, and there is no manual to guide our decision making. However, we must continue to act with abundant caution while prioritizing health and safety throughout our campuses and communities.



“I am heartbroken for our student-athletes who have poured their heart and soul into their training and now find themselves in a season of uncertainty. There are many lingering questions related to academics, eligibility, training schedules, housing and various other internal operations for which we do not yet have answers. But I am focused on actively engaging in the dialogue that is to come as we work to support our young men and women—highlighting their physical, mental and emotional wellness—to help them move forward.



“To our incredible fans, donors and alumni — I understand the frustration that comes along with canceled events, ticket refunds and many lost opportunities to celebrate Tennessee wins and championships. But I’m confident that these circumstances will stir the passion of the world’s most extraordinary fanbase, and that your love for the Vols and Lady Vols will shine through like never before when the action eventually resumes.



“Please take care of yourselves and each other as we navigate the days to come together, prioritizing the greater good.”