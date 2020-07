BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WJHL) — The Southeastern Conference has postponed the start of volleyball, soccer, and cross country competition through at least August 31.

The SEC announced Tuesday that the delay includes exhibition and non-conference games.

The conference said the decision will allow extra time “to prepare for the safe return of competition on an adjusted timeline.”

Rescheduling of non-conference competitions affected by the delay will be up to each member school.