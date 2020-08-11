SEC, ACC issues statement after Big Ten, Pac-12 cancel fall sports

FILE – In this March 11, 2020, file photo, Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey announces that fans will not be allowed in the arena to watch NCAA college basketball games in the SEC tournament in Nashville, Tenn. After the Power Five conference commissioners met Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, to discuss mounting concern about whether a college football season can be played in a pandemic, players took to social media to urge leaders to let them play. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File)

(WJHL) – Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey released a statement Tuesday after Big Ten and Pac-12 conferences canceled fall sports. Shortly thereafter, the Atlantic Coast Conference also released a statement.

The statement says that Sankey is looking forward to learning more about what lead to the decision for the other conferences to cancel.

Here is the full SEC statement:

“I look forward to learning more about the factors that led to the Big Ten and Pac-12 leadership to take these actions today. I remain comfortable with the thorough and deliberate approach that the SEC and our 14 members are taking to support a healthy environment for our student-athletes. We will continue to further refine our policies and protocols for a safe return to sports as we monitor developments around COVID-19 in a continued effort to support, educate and care for our student-athletes every day.” SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey

The ACC also released a statement following the SEC Commissioner’s statement.

Here is the full ACC statement:

“The ACC will continue to make decisions based on medical advice, inclusive of our Medical Advisory Group, local and state guidelines, and so in a way that appropriately coincides with our universities’ academic missions. The safety of our students, staff and overall campus communities will always be our top priority, and we are pleased with the protocols being administrated on our 15 campuses. We will continue to follow our process that has been in place for months and has served us well. We understand the need to stay flexible and be prepared to adjust as medical information and the landscape evolves.” ACC Statement

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.