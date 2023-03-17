Johnson City, TN — The search for ETSU’S next men’s head basketball coach could be headed down the stretch to completion….News Channel 11 sports has learned through several sources tonight Brook Savage is the leader in the clubhouse.

Savage, the former ETSU assistant under head coach Steve Forbes is currently on the bench with Forbes now at Wake Forest…They have been together since their tenure under Bruce Pearl at the University of Tennessee.

Like former ETSU head coach Desmond Oliver, this would be the first head coaching job for Savage who would inherit a team that struggled to a 12-20 overall record and he would be the second coach off the Forbes staff to take the job since Jason Shay coached for one season