Bristol, TN — The Tennessee High football team is in the market for a new head football coach less than 2 months after Matt Rhymer was named to fill the post.

This afternoon the school released a statement saying Rymer has resigned as head football coach, citing a relocation for his family was not best at this point in time.” Rhymer came to the Vikings after serving 8 years as head coach for the University of the Cumberlands, his alma mater…He held a 50-31 record in eight seasons as the Patriots’ head coach. The school says the search for a new head football coach will resume immediately.