Johnson City, TN — With the transfer portal set to open in days, several student athletes have already served notice they are intending to continue their careers in another place.

That was one of the reasons why ETSU had to move quickly on hiring their new head football coach Tre Lamb to replace the fired George Quarles. Even though Lamb had other offers in the fire, ETSU needed someone right away that could stop the possible exodus, while also having the values they were looking for.

“There was a need to move rapidly and we probably vetted. I don’t want to misspeak over 100, 100 people for this job. I mean, we had it NFL assistant coaches, we had sitting FCC coaches. We had some pretty high level FBS assistant coaches. You know, we had high school coaches, we had former NFL players. So we had a lot of people who showed interest in this job. And I think that talks a lot about how respected and it’s football is and what people see as the potential for you to see football.”

Lamb, the 20th head coach in Buccaneer history, comes to ETSU after spending the last four seasons as the head coach at Gardner-Webb where he led the Running’ Bulldogs to back-to-back conference championships and FCS playoff appearances.