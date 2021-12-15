Pry introduces 19 new Hokies on Early Signing Day

Blacksburg, Va. (WJHL) – The last few weeks have been a blur for Virginia Teach head coach Brent Pry.

Hired just over two weeks ago, he and interim head coach J.C. Price have spent most of it on the road. The two coaches told reporters they tried to see as many recruits as possible face-to-face before the Early Signing Period opened Wednesday.

The Hokies welcomed 19 newcomers on the first Early Signing Day, including three four-star recruits, according to 247 Sports. The website ranks Virginia Tech as putting together the 30th-best class in the country.

“You know, first and foremost, I think it’s a well-rounded class,” Pry said. “We obviously did a nice job up front as I mentioned with offensive and defensive lineman.”

The early class includes ten total lineman on both sides of the ball.

“I will tell you the first three or four days on the road I think the only thing we saw was defensive lineman,” Pry smiled. “J.C. made sure that we saw those guys first, which I get it.”

That large lineman class is not accident. Pry said those recruits will be the building blocks for the brand of football he wants to play.

“I’m a big believer in what we’re trying to do, be a physical defense and be able to run the football and it starts up front,” he said.

Ten of the players that signed their Letters of Intent are from Virginia, a practice on which Pry has also placed major emphasis.

“Moving forward – the relationship with these coaches, the players, the communities – we’re out there having breakfast in a diner, we’re out there eating in a restaurant with those people,” he said.

“We’re recruiting those towns and those communities and those people – year on top of year to get where we want to be and the relationship and the identity that we want these families – these recruits in the state of Virginia to have about Virginia Tech.”

Along with the ten lineman, the Hokies added a quarterback, two tight ends, a running back, a wide receiver, two defensive backs, a linebacker and a kicker.

