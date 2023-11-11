GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tusculum men’s basketball started its season with a tight victory at home on Friday night, 83-77 over Lander.

Former Science Hill standout, Omar Wattad, led the Bearcats into enemy territory.

Connor Jordan led the Pioneers with 22 points, while Josiah Morris chipped in 18 points and six rebounds. Lander got 20 points, five rebounds and nine assists for Jacob Cooper in defeat.

The Pioneers got the win, despite being out-rebounded, 41-38.

Tusculum (1-0) continues its season on the road at USC Aiken. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday.