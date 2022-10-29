GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Despite a slow start on Saturday afternoon, Tusculum kicked it into high gear in the second quarter to put away Erskine, 49-14.

The Flying Fleet found the endzone first when Kevon Catoe flipped a quick jet sweep pitch to Kaavon Parker for a two-yard score.

The Pioneers reached into their bag of tricks in the second quarter to tie the game, 7-7. Quarterback Tre Simmons handed the ball to a sweeping Kemani Brown, who threw back across the field to a wide-open Simmons for a 20-yard strike.

Tyler Burke’s 52-yard receiving touchdown put the home team on top, 14-7. However, Erskine answered with a short Korey Besse keeper, knotting the score, 14-14.

That’s all the Flying Fleet would get, as Tusculum scored the next five touchdowns of the game.

Marquel Pittman gave the Pioneers a halftime lead with a 96-yard kickoff return for a touchdown.

Mekhai Johnson started the scoring in the third quarter, followed by a pair of Simmons passing touchdowns – a 35-yarder to Mydreon Vines and a 49-yarder to Lanadrick Bradley.

Jackson Fritts caught an eight-yard touchdown pass in the final minute to round out the scoring.

Simmons completed 20-of-29 passes for 289 yards and three touchdowns. Twelve different receivers caught at least one pass on Saturday afternoon, with five receiving touchdowns spread out to five different receivers.

Tusculum has reached the eight-win threshold for the first time since finishing the 2008 season with a 9-4 record.

A trip to Mars Hill is next on Saturday, November 5. Kickoff is slated for 1 p.m.