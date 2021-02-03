Pioneers hold off a late rally in 78-75 win over Mars Hill

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Trenton Gibson scored a game-high 23 points and connected on a pair of free throws with 14.2 seconds remaining as the Tusculum men’s basketball team held on for a 78-75 South Atlantic Conference win over Mars Hill Wednesday night at Pioneer Arena.

The Pioneers (8-4, 8-4 SAC) remain undefeated at home this season while the Lions (1-6, 1-6 SAC) drop their fifth in a row to TU in Greeneville.

Gibson came within three assists of his second career triple-double as he added 10 rebounds and seven assists in his 39 minutes of action. He went 6-of-12 from the floor, 3-of-4 from three-point territory and a perfect 8-of-8 at the free throw line including 6-of-6 in the second half.

TU also got 18 points off the bench from James West IV, who was seeing his first action since being injured at Lincoln Memorial on Jan. 2. In his 28 minutes, West went 7-of-15 from the field including 4-of-8 from beyond the arc. He also chipped in four assists and two rebounds.

Sophomore Justin Mitchell added career-highs with 15 points and eight rebounds, while reigning SAC Player of the Week Inady Legiste pulled down double-digit rebounds for a second straight game. He finished with eight points including a pair of back-to-back buckets in the final minutes of the contest.

Mars Hill got a pair of 20-point performances from the duo of Austin Gilyard and Javonte Cooke. Gilyard rained in four 3-pointers, while Cooke added a pair to go along with his six rebounds. Isayah Johnson contributed 13 points and five rebounds in the loss.

The Pioneers used a 13-2 lead late in the first half to jump out to its biggest lead of the game at 42-26 following a West triple with 1:30 remaining before halftime. MHU closed out the break with 6-2 spurt including a lay-up by Nassyr Daniel just before the buzzer as TU led 44-32 at the intermission.

The Lions continued their run into the second period scoring the first six points of the half including a bucket by Reggie Wright to trim the deficit to 44-38 with 18:27 left in the contest.

The Pioneers bumped the lead back out to nine with a Gibson three-pointer as TU led 51-42 with 16:08 remaining. Gibson later added two more free throw makes as the Pioneers led 53-44 at the 13:45 mark. But MHU got a Cooke trifecta and West responded with a jumper for Tusculum. Trey Belin buried a three-pointer of his own as the Lions trailed 55-50 with 12:09 on the clock.

Both teams came up empty on back-to-back possessions before Gibson scored five straight with his three-pointer and two free throws as Tusculum led by double figures again at 60-50 with 10 minutes to go.