GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — Carson-Newman’s Nick Brenegan poured in a game-high 27 points to lead the Eagles to an 83-73 South Atlantic Conference win at Tusculum Wednesday night at Pioneer Arena.

Carson-Newman (6-2, 1-1 SAC) snaps a five-game losing streak to its arch-rivals as the Eagles last win over Tusculum came in the 2021 SAC Semifinal in Greeneville.

C-N led wire-to-wire and jumped out to a 28-point lead in the opening period before carrying a 40-18 advantage at halftime.

Tusculum edged C-N 44-37 on the glass including 17-7 on the offensive boards resulting in 15 second chance points for the Pioneers. Carson-Newman finished the game shooting 25-of-52 from the floor (48%) and had 17 assists on its 25 field goals made. TU would finish shooting 37 percent (27-of-73) including 4-of-19 from three-point territory (21%).

The Pioneers will be at ETSU on Friday for a 7 p.m. exhibition game in Johnson City before returning to SAC action on Saturday when they travel to Newberry for a 4 p.m. contest at Eleazer Arena.