GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Eight of the country’s best junior college baseball squads have all converged on Tusculum University’s campus for the week, as the NJCAA Division III Baseball World Series began Saturday.

No. 7 seed Herkimer took a 4-3 lead over No. 2 seed Dallas-Eastfield in the middle innings of an Opening Round matchup. However, the Harvester Bees struck late, taking the game 10-6.

In other Opening Round action, No. 3 seed Niagara County topped Camp, 6-1. Top-seeded RCSJ Gloucester also took care of business against No. 8 seed, 5-3.

The Opening Round will conclude at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, as Northern Essex will face Joliet.

NJCAA Division III Baseball World Series action continues throughout the weekend, with the championship game being played on Wednesday evening.

For a full schedule, click here.