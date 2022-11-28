BLACKSBURG, Va. (WJHL) – The Hokies secured an ACC-B1G Challenge victory at home on Monday night, outlasting Minnesota, 67-57.

The two teams battled back-and-forth for much of the first half, with the Golden Gophers pulling ahead multiple times in the game’s first eight minutes.

However, the combination of Sean Pedulla and Justyn Mutts kicked into high gear towards the close of the first half. Pedulla scored a team-best 17 points, while chipping in four rebounds. Mutts dominated down low with 16 points and nine boards.

The Hokies sunk just 5-of-14 three-point attempts on the night, but scored 40 points in the paint while out-rebounding the visitors, 42-27.

Virginia Tech (7-1) dips into ACC play on Sunday, as No. 18 North Carolina makes the trip to Blacksburg. Tip-off is slated for 3 p.m.