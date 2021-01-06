Oliver Ties 3-Point Record, Cavs Top 100 in Win

WISE – – Hanna Oliver tied a school record with eight made 3-pointers as part of a career-high 26 points in UVA Wise’s 101-69 South Atlantic Conference victory over Mars Hill at the Prior Center Wednesday.

The night started fast for Oliver and UVA Wise (3-1, 3-1 SAC) as the senior guard canned a 3-pointer on the opening possession of the game. It was the start of a wire-to-wire win for Jamie Cluesman ‘s squad who would eventually push the lead to as many as 34 points in the fourth quarter.

Mars Hill (1-3, 1-3 SAC) received the bulk of its output from De’Ja Marshall who entered the game leading the nation in scoring and rebounding. Marshall finished the contest with 19 points, 19 rebounds and six assists; despite the big performance it marked the first time this season the senior was held under 20 points.