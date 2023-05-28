GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rain pushed off much of the NJCAA Division III Baseball World Series action at Pioneer Park on Sunday. However, No. 4 Joliet and No. 5 Northern Essex did manage to play the final First Round game of the tournament.

The pitching staffs of both the Wolves and Knights dueled for the first three innings, keeping the contest scoreless.

Northern Essex broke through in the fourth inning, as sophomore Anthony Marcano lifted a solo homer to center field, giving his team a 1-0 edge. It would end up being the only score of the game.

Jairo Vazquez earned his eighth win of the season for Northern Essex, pitching 7.0 shutout innings, allowing just five hits and striking out six batters.

Joey Boland pitched a gem for the Wolves, despite taking the loss, as he allowed just the one run on two hits, while striking out eight batters.

Joliet will fight to stay alive in the tournament against St. Cloud Tech at 12:45 p.m. ET on Monday. Northern Essex advances into the winner’s bracket semifinals to face top-seeded RCSJ Gloucester at 7:15 p.m. ET on Monday.