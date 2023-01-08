CORAL GABLES, Fla. (WJHL) – A strong second-half effort from the Hurricanes was enough to blow over the Hokies on Sunday afternoon, as Miami shot 53.1 percent from the floor in a 77-66 victory.

Virginia Tech’s Elizabeth Kitley returned to action after being sidelines with a sprained ankle injury earlier in the week. She notched 20 points and snagged eight rebounds in the loss.

Georgia Amoore tallied 13 points and six assists, while Cayla King and Kayana Traylor each posted nine points.

The Hurricanes, however, held the Hokies to just 40 percent shooting on the afternoon. On offense, Jasmyne Roberts scored a career-high 23 points and added eight rebounds. Haley Cavinder also pitched in 19 points and four assists.

Virginia Tech (13-3, 3-3 ACC) returns home to Cassell Coliseum this week, as they face Louisville on Thursday night. Tip-off is slated for 7 p.m.