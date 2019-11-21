No. 18 Marietta Men’s Basketball Handles Emory & Henry, 89-65.

EMORY, Va. – The No. 18 Marietta College Men’s Basketball Team (3-0) opened up a 46-26 halftime lead on its way to an 89-65 victory at Emory & Henry College (1-2) Wednesday afternoon. The Pioneers are ranked number 18 in NCAA Division III by D3hoops.com, following their run to the NCAA Division III Elite Eight last year.

The Basics

FINAL SCORE – No. 18 Marietta 89, Emory & Henry 65

LOCATION – Emory, Virginia

VENUE – Bob Johnson Court at the John Rutledge King Center

RECORDS – Emory & Henry (1-2, 0-0 ODAC); No. 18 Marietta (3-0, 0-0 OAC)

How It Happened

– The Wasps and Pioneers battled early before Marietta went on a 16-0 run to take a 20-5 lead with 13:48 on the clock. MC pressed the margin to 17 before E&H put together a 12-2 run, closing the gap to 28-21 at the 5:50 mark of the half.

– Marietta went back on the offensive, running its lead out to 23 thanks to an 18-3 run and led, 46-26, at the intermission.

– After the break, the Pioneers pushed their advantage to 33 (68-35) with 10:19 left to play but the Wasps would not give up the fight. E&H drew the deficit down to 20 with a 16-1 run which covered three minutes late in the game before MC tacked on a few final buckets for the 89-65 margin.

Emory & Henry Individual Leaders

– Freshman guard Kevin Grau Rodriguez (Tampa, Fla.) posted a team-high 15 points and added four rebounds and three steals while senior guard Robert Holliday, Jr. (Kansas City, Kan.) had a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.

– Senior guard Colin Molden (Apex, N.C.) posted 10 points while freshman forward Dylan Catron (Chilhowie, Va.) went for eight points and five boards.

– Senior guard Jamie Clarke (Lexington, S.C.) added eight points and two rebounds off the bench.

Marietta Individual Leaders

– Lukas Isaly scored 17 of his game-high 19 points in the first half while Jason Ellis added 17 points, six rebounds and three steals.

– Christian James and Mason Lydic went for 10 points each while Lydic added eight rebounds and three assists.

A Deeper Look

– Marietta hit 45.3 percent (34-for-75) of its field goals and made eight three-pointers while E&H converted just 23-of-68 (33.8%) of its shots with six makes from long range.

– The Wasps shot 86.7 percent (13-of-15) from the line as the Pioneers were 13-of-20 (65%).

– MC held a 54-37 rebounding advantage and converted 17 offensive rebounds into 10 second-chance points.

– The Pioneers also posted a 46-28 lead on points in the paint and outscored the Wasps, 24-17, on points off turnovers.

Next Up

– Emory & Henry will remain at home on Saturday when it hosts Maryville (Tenn.) College at 2:00 p.m.

– The contest will be the first of a doubleheader as the E&H women are set to take on Greensboro College at 4:30 p.m.