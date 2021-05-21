No. 15 Emory & Henry Shuts Out Bridgewater State, 4-0, To Open NCAA Division III Tournament

SEGUIN, Texas – The No. 15 Emory & Henry College Softball Team (27-7) got the 2021 NCAA Division III Softball Tournament started with a 4-0 win over Bridgewater State College (17-10-1) Friday afternoon in the Seguin Regional. The Wasps are the #2 seed in the tournament while the Bears are the #5 seed.

The contest marked E&H’s third appearance in the national postseason in the past five seasons (2017, 2019) and the first since a 12-inning marathon against Transylvania University in the Demorest Regional in 2019.