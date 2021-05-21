No. 15 Emory & Henry Shuts Out Bridgewater State, 4-0, To Open NCAA Division III Tournament

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SEGUIN, Texas – The No. 15 Emory & Henry College Softball Team (27-7) got the 2021 NCAA Division III Softball Tournament started with a 4-0 win over Bridgewater State College (17-10-1) Friday afternoon in the Seguin Regional. The Wasps are the #2 seed in the tournament while the Bears are the #5 seed.

The contest marked E&H’s third appearance in the national postseason in the past five seasons (2017, 2019) and the first since a 12-inning marathon against Transylvania University in the Demorest Regional in 2019.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories