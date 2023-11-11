GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Bears defense stifled the homestanding Pioneers on Saturday evening, allowing just 156 yards of total offense – as Lenoir-Rhyne capped off a dominant season in the SAC with a 48-7 win.

With the victory, the Bears (10-1) captured the South Atlantic Conference championship.

Tusculum tallied just 42 yards rushing on the day, as Lanadrick Bradley led the team with seven carries for 22 yards. Starting quarterback Matthew Palazzo struggled through the air, as well, completing 9-of-20 passes for 54 yards.

The Pioneers picked up five first downs on the afternoon and converted on 2-of-14 third down attempts.

Lenoir-Rhyne’s Sean White paced the Bears with 19 completions for 305 yards and five scores. Songa Yates was one of his favorite targets, catching four balls for 100 yards and three touchdowns.

Tusculum closes the season with a record of 6-5 (6-3 SAC).