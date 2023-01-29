CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WJHL) – Virginia Tech women’s basketball used a strong start and a 24-point fourth quarter to close out Virginia on its home floor Sunday evening, 72-60.

The Cavaliers scored the first five points of the game, but a Kayana Traylor half-court three to close the quarter gave VT a 26-13 edge after the first frame.

A furious second quarter from UVA’s Camryn Taylor drew the home squad back to within six at the half. However, following a fairly equal third quarter, the Hokies exploded in the fourth quarter to notch the 12-point victory.

Traylor led all scorers on Sunday with 25 points (9-of-15 FG), as Elizabeth Kitley notched 16 points and seven rebounds. The Cavaliers were paced by Taylor’s 22 points, as London Clarkson added 15 points off the bench in the loss.

Virginia Tech (17-4, 7-4 ACC) has now won four of its last five games in ACC play. Syracuse visits Cassell Coliseum on Thursday for a 7 p.m. tip-off.