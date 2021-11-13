No. 1 Georgia pulls away from Tennessee in second half

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Volunteers led the nation’s top-ranked Bulldogs after one quarter of play, but couldn’t keep pace for a full 60 minutes, falling 41-17.

A nine-yard connection from Hendon Hooker to Velus Jones Jr. gave the Big Orange a 7-0 lead on the first drive of the game.

Georgia’s James Cook busted a 39-yard touchdown run in response on the very next drive, tying the game, 7-7. A Chase McGrath field goal would put Tennessee back in front briefly, 10-7. But, the Bulldogs outscored their hosts 34-7 the rest of the way.

UT’s Hendon Hooker did complete a career-best 24 passes for 244 yards to go along with a touchdown and an interception. Cedric Tillman racked up a whopping 200 yards receiving on ten catches, adding a touchdown for good measure.

The Volunteers’ 17 points were the most allowed by Georgia’s top-ranked defense all season.

The offensive performance of the night, however, might have come from Bulldogs running back James Cook. The senior from Miami gained 104 yards on the ground, 43 yards through the air and scored three total touchdowns.

Tennessee (5-4, 3-3 SEC) will take a break from Southeastern Conference play next week, as they welcomed South Alabama to Neyland Stadium.

Kickoff against the Jaguars on Saturday, November 20 is set for 7:30 p.m.