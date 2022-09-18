EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – The Wasps gave the ninth-ranked Wolves all they could handle in their Southern Atlantic Conference opener on Saturday, but Newberry cashed in on a late touchdown to secure a 26-23 victory in double overtime.

Dre Harris found Deshun Kitchings on the second play from scrimmage for a 62-yard touchdown, giving the visitors the early 7-0 lead.

Following a Chendrick Cann interception, the Wasps returned the favor, as Kyle Short hooked up with Kashawn Kosey for a seven-yard strike.

A pair of Newberry field goals and one from Emory & Henry’s Trace Butcher sent the teams to halftime with a 13-7 score.

The two squads traded touchdowns in the third quarter, as well. Dre Harris extended the Wolves’ lead to 20-10 from just a yard away. Tmahdae Penn answered with a short-yardage score of his own to make it 20-17.

Butcher kicked through a game-tying field goal early in the fourth quarter, as the game entered the extra session tied at 20.

Neither team scored in the first overtime, and after a Wasps field goal in the second frame, Mario Anderson’s eleven-yard rushing touchdown sealed the win for the visitors.

Kyle Short tossed for 237 yards and a pair of touchdowns in defeat. Jermawn Ford wracked up 95 receiving yards to lead all pass-catchers on the afternoon.

Emory & Henry (1-2) travels to Wingate for another conference matchup next Saturday. Kick-off is scheduled for 6 p.m.