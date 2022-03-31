Johnson City, TN — The ETSU Buccaneers wrapped up its fifth of 15 sessions for spring practice Wednesday night and the new man in charge Head Coach George Quarles had a moment to reflect on the first five practices as a head coach and what he is looking forward to the rest of the spring.

The Bucs have participated in five total practices so far at William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium, with the last three being fully-padded practices which gives the coach a chance to see each position in full padding and full speed.

Competition at each position is something that Coach Quarles is excited about, specifically the competition for the man behind the center.

“We want there to be an open competition and we would love for the best one to step up and earn it and not just because you played last year Tyler has done great Brock has done great and Cade has down great so those 3 guys have gotten the bulk of the reps and those will probably be the ones we probably decide on so that will be a huge key for the Bucs next year.”

The Bucs will have 10 more spring practices, culminating with the Ballad Health Blue-Gold Spring Game on Thursday, April 21.