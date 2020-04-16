New Appalachian State head coach begins career during COVID-19 shutdown

Boone, NC — The Appalachian State Mountaineers were lucky because they were able to get in 11 of its 15 spring practices before the COVID-19 outbreak.

Not a start any coach looks forward to, especially if you are a first-year head coach like the Mountaineers Shawn Clark, who replaces Eliah Drinkwitz who left earlier this week for the head coaching job at Missouri.

The one time all-America offensive lineman for the Mountaineers in the mid 1990s and offensive line coach for his alma mater the past four years says there is no playbook for coaches during a pandemic.

“It’s the unknown in the morning to noon I’m a father and 2nd-grade teacher, I’m not really worried about that because I remember back in the early 90’s when I played at App there no such thing as summer school there was no such thing as coming back in the summer and working out you showed up Aug 1st and you had 4 weeks to get ready for your first game so I thrust our players doing a great job keeping their bodies in shape and putting the right in things in their body once again I think this is a player-led program and we have been very successful over the last 30 years of doing it his way, according to Clark.”