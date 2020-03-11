NCAA to limit March Madness attendance to essential staff, family only

FILE – In this Wednesday, March 18, 2015 file photo, The NCAA logo is on the court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh. Imagine an NCAA Tournament with no fans in the arenas. What normally would be thought an impossibility isn’t so far-fetched as the United States and the rest of the world attempt to contain the spread of the new coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

(WJHL) — The NCAA has decided to limit attendance at upcoming championship events, including the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments, to “essential staff and limited family” due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

This comes as the virus continues to spread throughout the country, leading to increasing pressure to cancel or restrict attendance at large public events, such as March Madness.

“While I understand how disappointing this is for all fans of our sports, my decision is based on the current understanding of how COVID-19 in progressing in the United States,” NCAA President Mark Emmert said in a statement. “This decision is in the best interest of public health, including that of coaches, administrators, fans and, most importantly, our student-athletes.”

NCAA President Mark Emmert statement on limiting attendance at NCAA events: https://t.co/TIHHJjdse5 pic.twitter.com/8I1HdceDfN — NCAA (@NCAA) March 11, 2020

This also comes after the ETSU men’s basketball team punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament by winning the Southern Conference championship on Monday.

News Channel 11 has reached out to ETSU’s athletics department for comment on the NCAA’s decision.

The men’s tournament bracket will be revealed this Sunday with games scheduled to begin next week.

