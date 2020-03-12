NCAA cancels March Madness

FILE – In this March 18, 2015, file photo, the NCAA logo is displayed at center court as work continues at The Consol Energy Center in Pittsburgh, for the NCAA college basketball tournament. NCAA President Mark Emmert says NCAA Division I basketball tournament games will be played without fans in the arenas because of concerns about the spread of coronavirus. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

(WJHL) — March Madness has been canceled.

The NCAA announced Thursday afternoon that it has canceled the Division I men’s and women’s basketball tournaments and all remaining winter and spring championships.

“This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities,” the NCAA said in a statement.

The ETSU men’s basketball team was set to appear in the NCAA men’s basketball tournament after winning the Southern Conference championship on Monday.

Yesterday, the NCAA said that March Madness would still take place but without fans.

The tournament was scheduled to begin next week.

This is a developing story. Look for updates on WJHL.com.