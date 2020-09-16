NCAA approves Nov. 25 start date for college basketball season

INDIANAPOLIS (WJHL) — The NCAA has approved Nov. 25 as the start date for the Division I men’s and women’s basketball seasons.

The Division I Council decided to push back the start date from Nov. 10 because most schools will have concluded their fall semesters or moved online for remaining instruction and final exams by that time, reducing the threat of COVID-19 spread.

The number of games teams may play was reduced by four while the minimum number of games required to be considered for the NCAA Tournament was cut from 25 to 13.

In men’s basketball, teams can schedule 24 regular-season games and participate in one multiple-team event that includes up to three games; 25 regular-season games and participate in one multiple-team event that includes up to two games; or 25 regular-season games if a team does not participate in a multiple-team event. In women’s basketball, teams can schedule 23 regular-season games and participate in one multiple-team event that includes up to four games or schedule 25 regular-season games if a team does not compete in a multiple-team event. NCAA

Teams are allowed to begin preseason practice on Oct 14.