The North Alabama graduate becomes the first non-alum to lead the football program since Johnny Wike (1973-77). Ingram joins Wike, Richie Gaskell (1966-69) and Bob Davis (1964-65) as the only football coaches since the 1920s who have been the program’s head coach without also graduating from C-N.
JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. – Carson-Newman Vice President for Athletics Matt Pope announced the hiring of long-time Navy assistant head coach Ashley Ingram to be the Carson-Newman football program’s 20th head coach during a press conference Wednesday afternoon at the Ken Sparks Athletic Complex.
Navy assistant head coach Ingram tabbed to lead Carson-Newman football
by: Kenny Hawkins
