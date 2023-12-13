JEFFERSON CITY, Tenn. – Carson-Newman Vice President for Athletics Matt Pope announced the hiring of long-time Navy assistant head coach Ashley Ingram to be the Carson-Newman football program’s 20th head coach during a press conference Wednesday afternoon at the Ken Sparks Athletic Complex.
The North Alabama graduate becomes the first non-alum to lead the football program since Johnny Wike (1973-77).  Ingram joins Wike, Richie Gaskell (1966-69) and Bob Davis (1964-65) as the only football coaches since the 1920s who have been the program’s head coach without also graduating from C-N. 