BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) _ Justyn Mutts had 17 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead Virginia Tech to a 69-64 victory over Charleston Southern. Sean Pedulla scored 15 points, Darius Maddox 12 and Lynn Kidd 11 for the Hokies. A 3-pointer by the Buccaneers’ Tyeree Bryan tied the score at 50 with 11:09 remaining. There were six more ties before Kidd’s dunk gave the Hokies the lead for good, 66-64 with 1:22 to go. The Hokies closed it out by making 3 of 4 free throws down the stretch. Claudell Harris led the Buccaneers with 17 points off the bench. Taje’ Kelly had 16 points and nine rebounds.
Mutts leads Virginia Tech past Charleston Southern 69-64
by: Kenny Hawkins
Posted:
Updated:
Trending Stories
Daytime LIVE at The General Morgan Inn & Brumley’s restaurant
December 03 2022 05:37 am