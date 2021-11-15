Murphy, Mutts lead Virginia Tech past Radford 65-39

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - When Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed omnibus COVID-19 bill SB 9014 Friday, 94 of Tennessee's 95 counties did not have the "severe conditions" required to implement a school mask mandate and within hours, area systems that had mandates sent out updates that they'd be dropped.

But Tennessee stretches "from Memphis to Mountain City," and in Mountain City and the rest of Johnson County those "severe conditions" do exist.