MTSU head coach speaks highly of former D-B star Courtney Whitson

Murfreesboro, TN — Kingsport native Courtney Whitson and her 14 seed Middle Tennessee State Blue Raiders will face The 3rd seed Tennessee Lady Volunteers in the first round on Sunday in Austin, Texas, at 2 pm. A game that can be seen on ABC Tri-Cities.

Whitson, a former Dobyns-Bennett two-time all-state basketball standout is the all-time leading scorer, boys or girls in school history, with over 24-hundred points and more than 14-hundred rebounds.

As a sophomore Whitson has picked up on the college game quickly, and it’s caught the eye of her Legendary head coach Rick Insell

“Just a team player good Christian young lady, a leader on the team knocks down threes battles on the boards night in and night out a competitor I love her I absolutely love her and we feel very fortunate to be able to coach the likes of Courtney Whitson, says head coach Insell.”