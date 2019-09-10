MSOC: Mountaineers Jacob Madden Named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week

NEW ORLEANS, La. – Redshirt freshman Jacob Madden was named Sun Belt Defensive Player of the Week, the league announced Tuesday. This is the goalkeeper’s first Player of the Week honor.



“We are happy for Jacob to get this recognition,” head coach Jason O’Keefe said. “He has made some great saves this year and has been part of an emerging team effort to put a priority on doing the things it takes to earn shutouts.”



Madden anchored the Mountaineer defense that put up two shutouts this weekend to earn a weekend sweep. The Round Rock, Texas native made four key saves in the 2-0 win over George Mason to register his first career shutout. He followed up that performance with two saves in the 1-0 win over American.



On the season, Madden leads the Sun Belt in goals against average with a .75. He is also tied for 1st in save percentage with a .824. His 14 saves on the season are tied for second.



App State was recently ranked 7th in the Southeast region by United Soccer Coaches, ahead of Sun Belt opponents Central Arkansas (8th), Georgia State (9th) and Georgia Southern (10th). The 3-1-0 Mountaineers are back in action this Saturday, hosting High Point at 7 p.m.