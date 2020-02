KINGSPORT, Tenn. (Feb. 28, 2020) – The Milligan College men’s basketball team fell in the semifinal round of the Appalachian Athletic Conference tournament 100-68 against Montreat College Friday afternoon in Kingsport. Pless led Milligan in scoring with 12 points followed by Tyler Nichols and Jacob Cawood with 11 each.

Milligan finished their season with an overall record of 19-12.