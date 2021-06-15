Milligan’s Megan Jastrab makes USA Cycling Olympic Team

MILLIGAN UNIVERSITY, Tenn. (June 15, 2021) – Milligan University student-athlete Megan Jastrab has been selected as a member of the Team USA’s track cycling team and will compete in multiple events at the 2020 Olympics Games in Tokyo, Japan.

USA Cycling tabbed Jastrab as one of six women’s track cyclists headed to Tokyo in August 2021. She’s the youngest member of Team USA’s women’s track cycling contingent at 19 years old.

Jastrab will be joined by teammates Chloé Dygert, Jannifer Valente, Emma White and Lily Williams for the Team Pursuit Qualifying on August 2. She will also represent the United States alongside Valente in the Madison on August 6.

In her junior career, Jastrab captured three World Championships and 29 National Championships. As a professional, she is a member of Team DSM, a professional cycling team that competes at the world tour level.

In her debut season at Milligan, Jastrab was the Collegiate National Champion in the Individual Pursuit (3K) and set Giordana Velodrome’s track record at the event. She led the Buffs to a Collegiate National Championship in the Women’s Team Pursuit that same season.

Jastrab is believed to be the first former or current Milligan student-athlete to compete in the Olympics. She is double majoring in business and exercise science.