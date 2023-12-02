WICHITA, Kan. (WJHL) – Milligan men’s soccer continues to find ways to win – and Saturday’s victory over No. 5 seed St. Thomas (FL) earned them a spot in the NAIA national championship.

A penalty kick goal from senior captain Simen Haraldstad in the 103rd minute proved to be the difference in a 1-0 victory in Wichita. It was just one of two shots the Buffs put on goal in the entire match.

The Bobcats put six shots on goal, but Milligan keeper Adria Alles saved all of them in the win.

Milligan (19-2-4) will play for its first men’s soccer national championship on Monday afternoon against No. 14 seed MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.). The match is set for 3 p.m. ET.