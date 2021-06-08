Milligan’s Katie Cronin named NAIA First Team All-American

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (June 7, 2021) – Sophomore outfielder Katie Cronin collected First Team All-America honors from the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) All-America committee on Tuesday afternoon.
Cronin spent most of the season atop the national batting leaderboard and finished the year tied for first in the NAIA with a .519 average (70-135). She ranked second in the country with 1.75 hits per game and led the Buffs in runs (39), RBI (35), doubles (13), stolen bases (19), and on-base percentage (.529)