KINGSPORT, Tenn. (February 24, 2022) – The Milligan University women’s basketball team punched its ticket to the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) Tournament semifinals with a 66-44 victory over seventh-seeded Truett McConnell at the MeadowView Convention Center in Kingsport on Thursday evening.

Milligan, the No. 2 seed, moves to 24-7 on the year while Truett McConnell ends its season at 18-13.

Milligan advances to face the winner of No. 3 Point and No. 6 Kentucky Christian tomorrow evening at 8:00 p.m. in the MeadowView Convention Center.