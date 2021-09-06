Milligan volleyball takes down Emory & Henry in Labor Day five-set match

EMORY, Va. (WJHL) – The Emory & Henry volleyball team started its final season in Division-III athletics this month before the Wasps leave the Old Dominion Athletic Conference and move up to D-II next year.

They beat Brevard on Sept. 2, 3-1, but lost to Milligan on Monday night in a five-set thriller, losing 3-2 at home.

Milligan had a tough start to the fall season by going 1-7 in two August invitationals, but start the September chunk of the schedule with a play-up win.

The Lady Wasps take on Lees-McRae on Friday afternoon in the King Invitational in Bristol, while the Lady Buffs return home on Thursday for a conference match against Bluefield.