Milligan volleyball opens conference play with home loss to Bluefield

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Milligan University volleyball team bounced back from a tough August by winning at Emory & Henry to open September. The Lady Buffs could not keep that momentum going on Thursday, losing 3-1 to Bluefield.

This was the Appalachian Athletic Conference opener for Milligan, who is looking to make a return appearance to the NAIA Tournament after their strong performance last season. The Lady Buffs reeled off a nine-game winning streak last fall during the conference season and eventually made the AAC tournament title game.

After falling behind 2-0 in the match, they rallied to win set three in a convincing 25-15 tally, but fell behind for good in the fourth set to drop to 2-8 overall, 0-1 in AAC play.

Check out highlights of the match in the clip above!