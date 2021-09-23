Milligan Volleyball defeats Johnson 3-0 in AAC play

MILLIGAN, Tenn. (September 23, 2021) – The Milligan University volleyball team notched its fourth win in its last five outings as the Buffs defeated Johnson 3-0 in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) action on Wednesday night in the Steve Lacy Fieldhouse.

Milligan won all three sets by a score of 25-21. The Buffs move to 6-9 on the year and 4-2 in AAC play. Johnson falls to 7-8, 2-5 AAC.

Milligan had a strong offensive evening as the Buffs hit .271 as a team and had five different players notch at least five kills.