Milligan to add disc golf team

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Milligan College has announced the addition of a disc golf team beginning in the fall of 2020.

The team will be open to students of all academic disciplines and scholarships will be available to incoming students.

The program will be lead by Timothy Barr who has more than 30 years of experience with disc golf. Barr has hosted professionally sanctioned events like the upcoming Professional Masters World Championships in Johnson City.

Milligan has a nine-hole disc golf course on campus.

More information can be found on Milligan’s website.