MILLIGAN, Tenn. (March 17, 2022) – The No. 20 Milligan University softball team split a doubleheader with Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) foe Union on Thursday evening at Anglin Field. The Buffs won 8-0 in six innings in game one and fell 4-3 in game two.

In the seventh, Union notched its first hit since the first inning to open the inning. After a strikeout, the Bulldogs smacked another base hit into center field, prompting a pitching change for the Buffs.

The Bulldogs took a 4-3 lead with a two-run double to center field. Obstruction on the Milligan catcher allowed the batter to get all the way to third with one out. Kendyl McCollister coaxed the next two Union batters to pop out to end the inning.

Alvarado piked a two-out side through the left side and stole second base in the bottom of the seventh, but Cronin flew out to center to end the game.