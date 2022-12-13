MILLIGAN, Tenn. (December 13, 2022) – The Milligan University men’s basketball team was edged 78-75 by Montreat in a competitive Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) matchup at the Steve Lacy Fieldhouse on Tuesday evening.

The Buffs fall to 4-6 overall and 4-5 in AAC play. Montreat rises to 8-4, 7-3 AAC.

###

MILLIGAN, Tenn. (December 13, 2022) – The Milligan University women’s basketball team outscored Montreat in all four quarters on route to a 63-48 victory at the Steve Lacy Fieldhouse on Tuesday evening.

The Buffs head into the Christmas break with a 99-4 record and 7-2 mark in Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) play. Montreat, who entered as a top-five team in the AAC standings, fell to 8-4, 6-4.