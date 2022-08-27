ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Lady Buffaloes volleyball team opened the 2022 season with a four-game stretch as hosts of the Milligan Mountain Madness tournament this weekend.

A pair of Friday matches ended in defeats – 3-1 to Bethel and then a tight, five-setter against Keiser.

Milligan returned to action on Saturday, grabbing its first victory of the season over Rio Grande, 3-1. Sophomore Ella Maiden led the way with 13 kills, while Kolbie Greene chipped in 30 assists.

The tournament finished with a showdown between the Buffaloes and the Patriots of Cumberlands.

The teams split the first two sets, before Milligan took the third set confidently, 25-14. However, the visitors went on a 14-4 run in the fourth set to claim it 25-20. The Patriots would claim the deciding set, 15-8.

Four Cumberlands players finished with double-digit kills, including Allyson Grava (17). Milligan’s Shelby Miller led the Buffaloes with 17 kills, as well.

Milligan (1-3) will return to action at the Freed Hardeman Tournament in Henderson, Tennessee on Friday.