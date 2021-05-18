Milligan softball upsets No. 8 Georgia Gwinnett

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (May 18, 2021) – Behind another strong pitching performance by Cloee-Anna Merritt, Milligan University’s softball team upset No. 8 Georgia Gwinnett College, 4-2, to advance to the championship of the NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round Lawrenceville bracket on Tuesday.

Merritt struck out five in her 10th complete game of the season, improving to 13-2 while Milligan improved to 31-7. It put Milligan one win away from the NAIA Softball World Series, and the Buffaloes will have two chances to earn that win on Wednesday. The first will take place at 12 p.m., with an “if necessary” game to follow.