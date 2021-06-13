Milligan softball team sizing up rings for NAIA World Series appearance

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Postseason play is magical for any team that reaches that part of the year. The Milligan University softball team is still celebrating its special 2021 season.

After reaching the NAIA World Series back in May, the team gathered Sunday to measure ring sizes for all players and coaches. According to head coach Wes Holly, they are expecting to get the rings later this summer.

“It was once in a lifetime,” Milligan sophomore leftfielder Katie Cronin said. “Really we all got together at the beginning of the year and set some goals that we wanted and one of them was to go to the World Series, we wanted Coach Holly to get to go there with us and we did it and we were super proud of ourselves.”

Cronin won the AAC Player of the Year award after leading the nation in batting average with a .530 clip. She also led the team with 19 stolen bases.

The Lady Buffs went 32-9 on the year, losing just two games at home. With a number of starters coming back, Holly said they can’t wait to get back on the field.

“We enjoy the time off but to be honest I think the girls would start tomorrow if we would holler at them because everyone misses it and we’re ready to play again,” Holly said. “We’ve got our Fall tournament coming up in September so we’ll get the girls back in August, we’ll have about two, three weeks practice and then hit our Fall ball schedule and I think they’ll be anxious and ready to go.”