Milligan softball loses first game of World Series

College Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MILLIGAN

COLUMBUS, Ga. (May 27, 2021) – A two-run homer in the top of the first was all the scoring either team would do as Milligan University lost to Bethany, 2-0, Thursday in the first game of the NAIA Softball World Series. Erin Forgety allowed just two hits over six innings.

It marked Milligan’s first-ever appearance at the World Series after making their third opening round appearance in the last five seasons earlier this month.

With the loss, Milligan (32-8, 22-4 AAC) moved to the elimination bracket and will face the College of Idaho Friday morning at 10 a.m. A win Friday would mean the Buffs would play Saturday at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories