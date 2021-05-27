Milligan softball loses first game of World Series

COLUMBUS, Ga. (May 27, 2021) – A two-run homer in the top of the first was all the scoring either team would do as Milligan University lost to Bethany, 2-0, Thursday in the first game of the NAIA Softball World Series. Erin Forgety allowed just two hits over six innings.

It marked Milligan’s first-ever appearance at the World Series after making their third opening round appearance in the last five seasons earlier this month.

With the loss, Milligan (32-8, 22-4 AAC) moved to the elimination bracket and will face the College of Idaho Friday morning at 10 a.m. A win Friday would mean the Buffs would play Saturday at 10 a.m.