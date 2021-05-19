Milligan softball advances to NAIA World Series

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (May 19, 2021) – Bailey Cantrell hit a grand slam in the bottom of the first inning, and the Milligan University softball team thwarted an early deficit and a late scare to defeat University of Rio Grande 6-3 Wednesday in the NAIA Softball National Championship Opening Round. The win saw Milligan sweep the Lawrenceville Bracket and advance to the NAIA Softball World Series for the first time in program history.

Milligan (32-7) will continue its season at the 40th annual 10-team, double-elimination tournament in Columbus, Georgia, May 27 – June 2.