Milligan receives NFL grant to start women’s flag football

MILLIGAN, Tenn. (Aug. 19, 2020) – Milligan University Vice President for Athletics and Student Development Mark Fox announced Wednesday that the University has received a grant from the National Football League (NFL) which will help fund the start-up of a women’s flag football program beginning spring 2021. Milligan is one of the first National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) schools to declare their intent to participate in this emerging sport.

The NAIA is the first athletic affiliation to offer collegiate women’s flag football as a varsity sport following a partnership with the NFL and Reigning Champs Experiences (RCX), announced last May.

Milligan is one of the first 15 NAIA schools to declare intent to participate in women’s flag football and is set to compete as a varsity sport in the inaugural NAIA season.

Women’s flag football becomes the 29th sport sponsored at Milligan and the 16th with opportunity for female student-athletes. It is the first sport added since esports in 2019, as well as the first women’s-only and NAIA sport addition since women’s golf in 2010.